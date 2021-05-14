Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.50 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $182.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.