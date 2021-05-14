Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.