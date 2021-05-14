Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.96 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.