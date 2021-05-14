Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

