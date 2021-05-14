Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,033 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.29 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 348.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

