Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.