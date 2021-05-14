Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce $31.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $140.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

