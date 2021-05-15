-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

LLNW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,536. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

