$0.04 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. Compass Minerals International also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $69.78 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

