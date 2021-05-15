$0.07 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 960,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,257 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

