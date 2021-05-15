-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

