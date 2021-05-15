$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

TRGP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.