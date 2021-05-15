-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOTZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $90,000.

LOTZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 3,218,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,096. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

