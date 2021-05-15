$0.44 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 658,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.