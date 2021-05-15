-$0.60 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $812.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

