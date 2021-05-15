$0.92 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. Forward Air has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,878,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.