$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $197.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 493,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

