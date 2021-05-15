$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,708 shares of company stock worth $1,125,009. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

