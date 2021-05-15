$1.62 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.65. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.