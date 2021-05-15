$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

