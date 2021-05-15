$1.94 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $288.50 and a one year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.44.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

