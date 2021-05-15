$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

