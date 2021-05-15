10,062 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

