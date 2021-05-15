$109.13 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $109.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.40 million. Invitae posted sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $474.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.06 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,732,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVTA traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

