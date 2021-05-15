10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $134.22

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.22, but opened at $139.54. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $137.64, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

