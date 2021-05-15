$122.83 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $122.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $110.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

