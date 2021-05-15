$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.58 billion and the highest is $13.72 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,527. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.