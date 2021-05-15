17,500 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $13.72 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

