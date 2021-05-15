18,958 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.