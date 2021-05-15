191,100 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 3.3% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $77,436,000.

NYSE ZIM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

