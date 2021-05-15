$2.21 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Polaris reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.41. 701,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. Polaris has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.30 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

