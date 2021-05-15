$205.11 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce sales of $205.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.66 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MXL traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 308,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.