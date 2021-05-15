$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,115. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

