$244.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $244.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.41 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,623%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 2,741,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

