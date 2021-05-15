$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 4,258,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

