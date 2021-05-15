$308.29 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce sales of $308.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 327,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,252. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.