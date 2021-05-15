$319.58 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $319.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,569.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

