$387.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post sales of $387.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 972,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

