3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.38. 1,475,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. 3M has a 12-month low of $134.20 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

