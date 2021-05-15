419 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

