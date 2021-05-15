4,321 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.65 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

