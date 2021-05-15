453 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.