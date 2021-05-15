4,690 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.