5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

