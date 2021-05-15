5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.
Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
