$6.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 467,260 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 2,892,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,366. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

