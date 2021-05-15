6,238 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,355,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000.

JVAL opened at $36.30 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

