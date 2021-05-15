666 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CIB opened at $31.82 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

