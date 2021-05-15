72,500 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.