7,641 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 280,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

