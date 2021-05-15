$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

